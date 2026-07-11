Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $125.15 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,464 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,551 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $125,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,014 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,587.06, for a total value of $1,609,278.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,595,669.16. The trade was a 17.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total transaction of $18,736,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 166,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $260,197,941.60. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,370 shares of company stock worth $112,702,503. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.6%

MPWR stock traded down $21.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,352.74. The stock had a trading volume of 577,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,119. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $686.87 and a one year high of $1,714.09. The company's 50 day moving average is $1,514.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,272.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is 57.68%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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