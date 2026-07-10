Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $157.21 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,815 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 42,691 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Marathon Petroleum worth $157,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,934,327 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,916,660,000 after purchasing an additional 47,896 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,305,428 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,214,522,000 after buying an additional 141,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,312,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,818,361 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $458,350,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,191 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $422,869,000 after buying an additional 67,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Michael A. Henschen II sold 6,336 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $1,703,243.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,543,058. This trade represents a 27.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $283.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.98 and a 200-day moving average of $222.07. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $158.00 and a 52-week high of $283.68.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.42 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Marathon Petroleum's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 32.96 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MPC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $224.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $264.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $174.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $272.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC

Trending Headlines about Marathon Petroleum

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About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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