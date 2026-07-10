Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $160.96 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,440 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 42,302 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Valero Energy worth $160,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 975 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 206 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company's stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Valero Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $276.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $222.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $247.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total value of $2,011,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,212.14. This trade represents a 27.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $280.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $284.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55. The stock's fifty day moving average is $252.76 and its 200 day moving average is $224.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.06. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $32.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Valero Energy's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 28.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Valero Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Valero Energy wasn't on the list.

While Valero Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here