Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $171.59 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,142,792 shares of the company's stock after selling 81,518 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of DoorDash worth $171,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,426,479 shares of the company's stock worth $9,835,229,000 after buying an additional 713,571 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its position in DoorDash by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 31,686,624 shares of the company's stock worth $7,176,387,000 after acquiring an additional 506,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DoorDash by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,536,824 shares of the company's stock worth $3,971,741,000 after acquiring an additional 391,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,761,072 shares of the company's stock worth $3,569,568,000 after acquiring an additional 464,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,958,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,161,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,754 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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DoorDash Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of DASH stock opened at $192.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.18. The stock has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.30 and a 1 year high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.DoorDash's revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 23,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $4,421,268.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,832 shares of company stock worth $11,534,308. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DASH. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $350.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus set a $190.00 target price on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DASH

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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