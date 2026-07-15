Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $17.20 Million Holdings in Pony AI Inc. - Sponsored ADR $PONY

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pony AI Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY - Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,821,735 shares of the company's stock after selling 152,764 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.47% of Pony AI worth $17,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pony AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pony AI by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 62,748 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Pony AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

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Insider Transactions at Pony AI

In related news, VP Luyi Mo sold 14,460 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $99,195.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 350,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,070.16. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Haojun Wang sold 13,751 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $94,331.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,442,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,895,577.44. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,558 shares of company stock worth $312,528.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pony AI from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Weiss Ratings lowered Pony AI from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Pony AI in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Pony AI from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Pony AI in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $16.60 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on PONY

Pony AI Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Pony AI stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 4.04. Pony AI Inc. - Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $24.92.

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Pony AI had a negative net margin of 128.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pony AI Inc. - Sponsored ADR will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pony AI

Pony.ai develops autonomous driving technologies for passenger and goods transportation. The company offers an end-to-end self-driving stack that combines perception, planning and control systems with proprietary hardware and software. Pony.ai’s solutions support robotaxi services and advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) deployments across urban and suburban environments.

Founded in late 2016 by James Peng and Sean Gong, Pony.ai operates research and development centers in Fremont, California, as well as in Guangzhou and Beijing, China.

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