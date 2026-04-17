Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $27.07 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,178 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 12,598 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Universal Health Services worth $27,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,512 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,027 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company's stock.

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Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE UHS opened at $178.79 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.33 and a 1-year high of $246.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $199.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.92.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.92 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 8.57%.The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.640-24.520 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Universal Health Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 3.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Universal Health Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $235.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $232.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UHS

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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