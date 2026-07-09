Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $2.77 Billion Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,461,326 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 263,413 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Tesla worth $2,773,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC increased its position in Tesla by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 578 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Down 2.2%

TSLA opened at $394.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 361.57, a P/E/G ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $409.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.76. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.55 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla reported record Q2 deliveries that came in well ahead of expectations, and several articles suggest this supports the case for a stronger second-half outlook. Article Title

Tesla reported record Q2 deliveries that came in well ahead of expectations, and several articles suggest this supports the case for a stronger second-half outlook. Positive Sentiment: Tesla expanded its Robotaxi rollout to Miami, which keeps the company’s autonomy story front and center and fuels long-term AI-driven valuation hopes. Article Title

Tesla expanded its Robotaxi rollout to Miami, which keeps the company’s autonomy story front and center and fuels long-term AI-driven valuation hopes. Positive Sentiment: RBC raised its price target on Tesla to $500 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued Wall Street optimism despite the recent pullback. Article Title

RBC raised its price target on Tesla to $500 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued Wall Street optimism despite the recent pullback. Neutral Sentiment: New articles are highlighting Tesla’s growing energy-storage business, including more than $9 billion in Megapack orders, which could become an important future revenue stream but is not yet the main driver of the stock. Article Title

New articles are highlighting Tesla’s growing energy-storage business, including more than $9 billion in Megapack orders, which could become an important future revenue stream but is not yet the main driver of the stock. Negative Sentiment: Despite strong delivery numbers, investors are still selling Tesla because they want clearer evidence that autonomy, AI, and robotaxi economics can translate into profits. Article Title

Despite strong delivery numbers, investors are still selling Tesla because they want clearer evidence that autonomy, AI, and robotaxi economics can translate into profits. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and legal concerns are also weighing on sentiment, including a New Jersey bill that could restrict robotaxi operations and a high-profile manslaughter case involving a Tesla driver, both of which add headline risk. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Phillip Securities cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $408.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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