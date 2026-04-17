Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $35.34 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,491,620 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 132,034 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Weyerhaeuser worth $35,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 401.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 58.3% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O'rourke bought 4,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.35 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,661 shares in the company, valued at $726,556.35. The trade was a 16.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Beckwitt bought 20,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $514,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $618,496.20. This trade represents a 491.88% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.58 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 1.50%. Weyerhaeuser's quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Weyerhaeuser's payout ratio is presently 190.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WY

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

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