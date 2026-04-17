Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $35.94 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,914 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 18,110 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.19% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $35,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 207 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company's stock.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $238.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.16 and a 200-day moving average of $193.89. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $123.16 and a one year high of $245.08.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.01 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 5.13%.J.B. Hunt Transport Services's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore set a $222.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $220.27.

Read Our Latest Report on JBHT

Key Stories Impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Here are the key news stories impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on top and bottom line: EPS $1.49 vs. $1.45 est.; revenue $3.06B, +4.6% YoY — the core beat/revenue growth is the main catalyst supporting the rally. Business Wire Q1 release

Q1 beat on top and bottom line: EPS $1.49 vs. $1.45 est.; revenue $3.06B, +4.6% YoY — the core beat/revenue growth is the main catalyst supporting the rally. Positive Sentiment: Record Intermodal volumes and productivity-driven margin improvement highlighted on the call — signals operational leverage if volumes continue to recover. Yahoo Finance highlights

Record Intermodal volumes and productivity-driven margin improvement highlighted on the call — signals operational leverage if volumes continue to recover. Positive Sentiment: First sales gain since 2022 noted by multiple outlets — market interprets this as evidence the freight downturn may be turning. MSN article

First sales gain since 2022 noted by multiple outlets — market interprets this as evidence the freight downturn may be turning. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Bank of America raised its price target to $250 and keeps a Buy — adds upward pressure and investor confidence. Bank of America PT raise

Analyst support: Bank of America raised its price target to $250 and keeps a Buy — adds upward pressure and investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Additional analyst PT moves were mixed: Truist and TD Cowen raised targets but maintained Hold ratings — provides support but not unanimous bullish conviction. Benzinga / The Fly mentions

Additional analyst PT moves were mixed: Truist and TD Cowen raised targets but maintained Hold ratings — provides support but not unanimous bullish conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Conference call/transcripts reiterate execution and capacity comments; useful for run-rate visibility but no major guidance shift disclosed. Seeking Alpha call transcript coverage

Conference call/transcripts reiterate execution and capacity comments; useful for run-rate visibility but no major guidance shift disclosed. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and downside risk flagged — some analysts and commentators warn further upside is risky given a high P/E and sensitivity to macro/freight demand; this tempers a full bullish consensus. Seeking Alpha cautionary piece

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bradley W. Hicks sold 4,028 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $906,823.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,842,826.35. This represents a 11.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert Brad Delco sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,586,886.75. This trade represents a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 25,945 shares of company stock worth $5,656,495 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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