Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $40.02 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,983 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 18,766 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Deckers Outdoor worth $40,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 171.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 326,353 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $33,020,000 after buying an additional 205,975 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 208.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,664 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $18,111,000 after buying an additional 120,735 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 46.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 59,800 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 980.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 359,343 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $36,312,000 after buying an additional 326,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company's stock.

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Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $108.30 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $133.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day moving average of $100.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.87 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 19.46%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DECK. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $90.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $125.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DECK

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Anne Spangenberg sold 4,063 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $471,389.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 80,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,692.98. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Spring-Green sold 347 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $39,481.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,831,212.58. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,092 shares of company stock worth $1,048,552. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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