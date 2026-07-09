Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $550.68 Million Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,862 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,595 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of GE Vernova worth $550,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 23.9% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEV. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 price target on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,089.88.

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Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova continues to benefit from surging demand for grid, turbine, and power infrastructure tied to AI data center growth, which has helped make the stock a major 2026 winner. GE Vernova’s Power Surge Turns the Grid Into an AI Trade

GE Vernova continues to benefit from surging demand for grid, turbine, and power infrastructure tied to AI data center growth, which has helped make the stock a major 2026 winner. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings backdrop has been strong, with revenue growth and a sizable earnings beat in the latest reported quarter, reinforcing the view that fundamentals are supporting the stock’s long-term move higher.

The company’s recent earnings backdrop has been strong, with revenue growth and a sizable earnings beat in the latest reported quarter, reinforcing the view that fundamentals are supporting the stock’s long-term move higher. Positive Sentiment: Coverage suggesting GE Vernova may still be undervalued reflects optimism that AI-driven power demand and inclusion in the Russell Top 50 could support further upside. Is GE Vernova (GEV) Undervalued Following AI Demand And Russell Top 50 Inclusion?

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $1,075.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $520.00 and a one year high of $1,195.94. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,039.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $891.01. The company has a market capitalization of $288.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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