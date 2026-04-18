Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Invests $18.98 Million in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 351,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,982,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Amrize at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMRZ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amrize by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company's stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Amrize during the third quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amrize in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMRZ. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amrize from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amrize from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amrize in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $70.00 target price on shares of Amrize in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amrize from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMRZ

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Roald Brouwer bought 3,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.72 per share, for a total transaction of $176,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 16,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $954,611.04. This trade represents a 22.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch purchased 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,703,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $98,892,935.10. The trade was a 3.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 77,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,344. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Amrize Price Performance

Shares of AMRZ stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. Amrize Ltd has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $65.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion and a PE ratio of 23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock's fifty day moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average is $54.33.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Amrize Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

Amrize Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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