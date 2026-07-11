Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 281,190 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 11,616 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Roper Technologies worth $99,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Roper Technologies alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. Barclays cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $467.12.

Read Our Latest Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $355.90. The company's stock had a trading volume of 860,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,048. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.96 and a 52 week high of $566.24. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $336.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.74%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roper Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roper Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Roper Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here