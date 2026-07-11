Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,529,243 shares of the company's stock after selling 138,752 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Exelon worth $123,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Exelon by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 84,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 24,580 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Exelon by 3.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 472,175 shares of the company's stock worth $20,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,943,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,871,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.27. Exelon Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.93 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 11.21%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Exelon's dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Exelon from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $50.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Exelon

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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