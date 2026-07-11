Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 12,121 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,811 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $127,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 105 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 668.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $274.18.

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Trending Headlines about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $299 from $271 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the insurance broker. Benzinga article

Wells Fargo raised its price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $299 from $271 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the insurance broker. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho also lifted its target to $287 from $261 and maintained an outperform rating, reinforcing a constructive view on AJG's growth prospects. Benzinga article

Mizuho also lifted its target to $287 from $261 and maintained an outperform rating, reinforcing a constructive view on AJG's growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: AJG announced the acquisition of Med James, Inc., adding to its long-running acquisition-driven expansion strategy. PR Newswire article

AJG announced the acquisition of Med James, Inc., adding to its long-running acquisition-driven expansion strategy. Positive Sentiment: Management also announced the date for its second-quarter 2026 earnings release and conference call, keeping investors focused on upcoming results. PR Newswire article

Management also announced the date for its second-quarter 2026 earnings release and conference call, keeping investors focused on upcoming results. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks said AJG trades at a discount to the industry on a valuation basis, but noted the company still faces margin and leverage challenges despite solid organic growth and acquisition activity. Zacks article

Zacks said AJG trades at a discount to the industry on a valuation basis, but noted the company still faces margin and leverage challenges despite solid organic growth and acquisition activity. Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch noted the stock underperformed peers in recent trading, suggesting AJG has lagged some competitors even as broader analyst sentiment remains mixed. MarketWatch article

MarketWatch noted the stock underperformed peers in recent trading, suggesting AJG has lagged some competitors even as broader analyst sentiment remains mixed. Negative Sentiment: Wolfe Research downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to peer perform from outperform, which likely weighed on sentiment and helped offset the bullish target increases. Downgrade article

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 47,819 shares in the company, valued at $9,850,714. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $253.16. 1,032,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $216.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.75 and a 52 week high of $316.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business's revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

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