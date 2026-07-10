Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 416,206 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,451,881 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 416,206 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Roblox worth $251,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 2.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company's stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company's stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Roblox

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bernstein Liebhard, and Robbins Geller, issued procedural notices about the pending securities fraud lawsuit and the August 7 lead-plaintiff deadline. These updates add noise around the stock, but they do not change the underlying case. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bernstein Liebhard, and Robbins Geller, issued procedural notices about the pending securities fraud lawsuit and the August 7 lead-plaintiff deadline. These updates add noise around the stock, but they do not change the underlying case. Neutral Sentiment: Roblox said it will report second-quarter 2026 financial results on July 30, which could provide a more important fundamental update on bookings, engagement, and monetization. Article Title

Roblox said it will report second-quarter 2026 financial results on July 30, which could provide a more important fundamental update on bookings, engagement, and monetization. Neutral Sentiment: Insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,512 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. The filing may attract attention, but it was not presented as unusual insider selling. Article Title

Insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,512 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. The filing may attract attention, but it was not presented as unusual insider selling. Negative Sentiment: The central lawsuit theme is that Roblox allegedly misled investors about the operational impact of its safety and age-check rollout, which reportedly created friction for user growth and platform engagement. That legal overhang is the most important stock-pressure factor. Article Title

The central lawsuit theme is that Roblox allegedly misled investors about the operational impact of its safety and age-check rollout, which reportedly created friction for user growth and platform engagement. That legal overhang is the most important stock-pressure factor. Negative Sentiment: Roblox shares also recently fell more broadly after a prior market move, reinforcing concerns that the stock is sensitive to sentiment around growth expectations and the lawsuit-related headlines. Article Title

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The firm's 50-day moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average is $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 277.69%. Roblox's revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Roblox from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $125.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $47.50 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised Roblox from an "equal weight" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners downgraded Roblox to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roblox

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 14,356 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $649,896.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 349,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,842,870.28. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Sean Jack Buckley sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $219,931.84. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 97,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,503,456.76. This trade represents a 4.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,961 shares of company stock worth $9,433,795. 10.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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