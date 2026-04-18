Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 222,510 Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 222,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,967,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Oklo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Oklo by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company's stock.

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Oklo Price Performance

Shares of OKLO opened at $66.92 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average is $88.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -92.95 and a beta of 0.93. Oklo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $193.84.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKLO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Oklo from $95.00 to $73.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum restated a "hold" rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Oklo from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oklo currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OKLO

Insider Activity at Oklo

In related news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,325,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 386,008 shares in the company, valued at $23,160,480. The trade was a 15.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $10,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 739,023 shares in the company, valued at $55,559,749.14. The trade was a 15.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 818,766 shares of company stock worth $50,855,915 in the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Oklo

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Oklo Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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