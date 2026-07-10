Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,004,878 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 286,225 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Digital Realty Trust worth $181,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,567 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,469,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 27,631 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $179.43 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.23 and a 12-month high of $208.14. The company has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.73%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.76%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

See Also

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