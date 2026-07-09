Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 197,193 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,577,087 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 197,193 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of NextEra Energy worth $425,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 692.3% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $87.36 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $88.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.82. The firm has a market cap of $182.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is 63.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $107.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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