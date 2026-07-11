Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 25,374 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 678,841 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 25,374 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of The Hartford Insurance Group worth $91,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Insurance Group Trading Up 0.1%

HIG stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,589. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.61 and a 200 day moving average of $135.45. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.61 and a 12 month high of $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business's revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The Hartford Insurance Group's payout ratio is 16.87%.

Key The Hartford Insurance Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Hartford Insurance Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on HIG to $165 and kept an overweight rating, signaling strong confidence in the company’s outlook.

Wells Fargo raised its price target on HIG to $165 and kept an overweight rating, signaling strong confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho lifted its target to $163 and maintained an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum.

Mizuho lifted its target to $163 and maintained an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: Dowling & Partners increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $13.25, suggesting earnings expectations are improving for The Hartford Insurance Group .

Dowling & Partners increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $13.25, suggesting earnings expectations are improving for . Neutral Sentiment: Options activity has also picked up, with Zacks noting surging implied volatility in HIG options, which may reflect increased trader attention rather than a clear directional catalyst.

Options activity has also picked up, with Zacks noting surging implied volatility in HIG options, which may reflect increased trader attention rather than a clear directional catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent commentary from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also points to a positive outlook, reinforcing the broader bullish sentiment around the stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered The Hartford Insurance Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $148.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hartford Insurance Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, President Adin M. Tooker sold 8,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total value of $1,201,981.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 38,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,047.04. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

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