Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 29,126 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 29,126 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $100,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:BDX traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $152.16. 1,048,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $127.59 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.21. The company's 50-day moving average price is $148.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.81.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total transaction of $160,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,918,633.52. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 5,188 shares of company stock valued at $765,120 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Further Reading

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