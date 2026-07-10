Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 33,039 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,746 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 33,039 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Travelers Companies worth $232,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 145.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company's stock.

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Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3%

TRV opened at $336.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.19 and a fifty-two week high of $349.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company's 50-day moving average is $309.46 and its 200 day moving average is $299.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio is 14.88%.

Travelers Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed its “market perform” rating on Travelers and raised its price target to $356 from $342, implying modest upside from current levels. KBW price target update

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed its rating on Travelers and raised its price target to from $342, implying modest upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Travelers announced it will be the first anchor carrier partner in Applied’s new submissionless commercial insurance experience, an AI-enabled tool that could improve quote speed and workflow efficiency for agents and carriers. Applied partnership announcement

Travelers announced it will be the in Applied’s new submissionless commercial insurance experience, an AI-enabled tool that could improve quote speed and workflow efficiency for agents and carriers. Positive Sentiment: A Zacks note highlighted that Travelers’ auto and homeowners insurance business is driving growth, with recurring premiums and underwriting income supported by disciplined pricing and technology. Zacks growth note

A Zacks note highlighted that Travelers’ business is driving growth, with recurring premiums and underwriting income supported by disciplined pricing and technology. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $324 from $304 but kept a “neutral” rating, signaling limited near-term upside in its view. Mizuho price target update

Mizuho raised its price target to from $304 but kept a rating, signaling limited near-term upside in its view. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo lifted its target to $334 from $295 while maintaining an “equal weight” stance, also suggesting the shares are fairly valued after the recent rally. Wells Fargo price target update

Wells Fargo lifted its target to from $295 while maintaining an stance, also suggesting the shares are fairly valued after the recent rally. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece argued that Travelers’ strong fundamentals may already be reflected in the recent run-up, reinforcing a more cautious view after the stock’s sharp climb. Seeking Alpha downgrade

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total value of $2,079,633.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,049,010.86. This represents a 12.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,867 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.45, for a total value of $869,991.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,678.10. This trade represents a 35.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 37,573 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,146 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $328.76.

View Our Latest Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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