Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 48,250 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,613 shares of the company's stock after selling 48,250 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $149,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RCL alerts: Sign Up

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $288.18 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $232.10 and a one year high of $366.50. The company has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.76. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $284.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.Royal Caribbean Cruises's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $309.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $296.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $346.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Trending Headlines about Royal Caribbean Cruises

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Royal Caribbean Cruises, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Royal Caribbean Cruises wasn't on the list.

While Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here