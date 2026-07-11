Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 52,223 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 934,599 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 52,223 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Entergy worth $105,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Community Bank raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 806.7% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company's stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $115.22. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,484,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock's 50 day moving average is $112.19 and its 200-day moving average is $106.18. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $80.86 and a fifty-two week high of $118.44. The company has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,020. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ETR. Scotiabank reissued a "sector outperform" rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $94.00 price objective on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Entergy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ETR

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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