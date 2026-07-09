Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 99,759 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200,134 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 99,759 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Qualcomm worth $412,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Qualcomm in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $146.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $220.45.

View Our Latest Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $186.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.10. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $259.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Activity

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $325,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,290 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here