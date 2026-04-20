Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Takes Position in Seaboard Corporation $SEB

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 193 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Seaboard by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,833 shares of the company's stock worth $97,860,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,313,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Seaboard by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Seaboard by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Seaboard by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,229 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Seaboard Price Performance

Shares of SEB opened at $5,539.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Seaboard Corporation has a 12-month low of $2,437.00 and a 12-month high of $5,989.37. The business's 50 day moving average is $5,304.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4,603.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.28.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $262.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.09%.The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Seaboard's payout ratio is currently 9.93%.

Seaboard Profile

Seaboard Corporation is a diversified agribusiness and transportation company engaged in a range of global operations. Organized into several operating segments, the company's principal activities include pork production and processing, commodity trading and milling, marine products, sugar production, and shipping. Seaboard's integrated business model spans the entire value chain—from feed grain procurement and hog production to finished pork products—enabling the company to capture efficiencies across each stage of its operations.

In its pork segment, conducted under the Seaboard Foods subsidiary, the company raises hogs and operates slaughter and processing facilities in the United States.

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