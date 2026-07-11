Summit Securities Group LLC Has $72,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Summit Securities Group LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 94.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 17,877 shares during the quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC's holdings in CVS Health were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,666,265,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,564,392 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,473,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233,675 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 95.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 7,453,980 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $572,665,000 after buying an additional 3,637,943 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 70.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,294,134 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $399,125,000 after buying an additional 2,188,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,844,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,355,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101,005. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $106.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm's 50 day moving average is $96.91 and its 200-day moving average is $84.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. CVS Health's payout ratio is 117.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVS

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at $450,877,466.55. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Further Reading

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