Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. Acquires Shares of 2,075 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,075 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 66,510 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,204 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Argos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,643,000. Finally, Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,346 shares of company stock worth $78,185. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE TSM opened at $399.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $363.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $188.81 and a 12 month high of $420.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 24.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Argus raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC announced a quarterly dividend increase to $1.1136 per share, a 17.2% raise from the prior payout, signaling confidence in cash flow and rewarding shareholders.

TSMC announced a quarterly dividend increase to $1.1136 per share, a 17.2% raise from the prior payout, signaling confidence in cash flow and rewarding shareholders. Positive Sentiment: The company approved roughly $31.28 billion in capital spending to expand advanced chip production, supporting its AI, 5G, and high-performance computing growth outlook.

The company approved roughly $31.28 billion in capital spending to expand advanced chip production, supporting its AI, 5G, and high-performance computing growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighted TSMC’s advanced-node leadership as central to the AI chip cycle, reinforcing its strategic importance as demand for cutting-edge semiconductors grows. Article Title

Articles highlighted TSMC’s advanced-node leadership as central to the AI chip cycle, reinforcing its strategic importance as demand for cutting-edge semiconductors grows. Positive Sentiment: New coverage also pointed to a surprise Sony-TSMC collaboration tied to AI-ready image sensors, adding to sentiment around future demand opportunities. Article Title

New coverage also pointed to a surprise Sony-TSMC collaboration tied to AI-ready image sensors, adding to sentiment around future demand opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Some investors are questioning whether the stock has become expensive after a big year-to-date run, so valuation concerns may limit upside even as fundamentals remain strong.

Some investors are questioning whether the stock has become expensive after a big year-to-date run, so valuation concerns may limit upside even as fundamentals remain strong. Negative Sentiment: TSMC shares also face periodic pressure from broader chip-sector selloffs and concerns that heavy AI spending could cool, which could trigger profit-taking in the stock. Article Title

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report).

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