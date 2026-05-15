Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. Has $213,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,854 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC Co.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,445,978 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,720,020,000 after buying an additional 998,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,002,381,000 after purchasing an additional 230,098 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,019,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,695 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,557,813 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,123,517,000 after purchasing an additional 305,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 61.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,717,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments’ analog business is reported to be rebounding strongly, with Q1 analog revenues up 22% to $3.92 billion as industrial demand and AI data-center spending improve the outlook for 2026. Article Title

Texas Instruments’ analog business is reported to be rebounding strongly, with Q1 analog revenues up 22% to $3.92 billion as industrial demand and AI data-center spending improve the outlook for 2026. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on TXN to $300, signaling continued analyst confidence even though it kept a neutral stance. Article Title

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on TXN to $300, signaling continued analyst confidence even though it kept a neutral stance. Positive Sentiment: The stock is drawing heavy investor attention and is trading near its 52-week high, which suggests momentum remains strong. Article Title

The stock is drawing heavy investor attention and is trading near its 52-week high, which suggests momentum remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: A recent article highlighted TXN’s sharp run-up and questioned whether the stock is now fully valued after its rapid gain, which may temper near-term enthusiasm. Article Title

A recent article highlighted TXN’s sharp run-up and questioned whether the stock is now fully valued after its rapid gain, which may temper near-term enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares at an average price of $306.41, a sizable reduction in her holdings that can sometimes be viewed as a caution signal by investors. Article Title

Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares at an average price of $306.41, a sizable reduction in her holdings that can sometimes be viewed as a caution signal by investors. Negative Sentiment: VP Shanon Leonard also sold shares earlier this week, adding to insider selling activity around the stock. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $258.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total transaction of $13,818,943.12. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 52,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,294,376.64. This represents a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,584 shares of company stock valued at $70,960,318. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $308.17 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.73 and a 52-week high of $310.29. The stock has a market cap of $280.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $225.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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