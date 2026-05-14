Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. Has $522,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,956 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,275 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC Co.'s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 52.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the company's stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.1% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,256 shares of the company's stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.2% during the second quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,031 shares of the company's stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 111.7% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 681,128 shares of the company's stock worth $53,918,000 after buying an additional 359,356 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $113.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $125.14. The stock has a market cap of $280.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.18. The company's fifty day moving average is $116.31 and its 200 day moving average is $109.01.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $16.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.'s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary highlighted that Keytruda drove Merck’s strong first-quarter sales, with revenue topping expectations and sales around $8 billion, reinforcing the drug’s importance to MRK’s 2026 growth outlook. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary highlighted that Keytruda drove Merck’s strong first-quarter sales, with revenue topping expectations and sales around $8 billion, reinforcing the drug’s importance to MRK’s 2026 growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Merck said it will present new long-term oncology data and more than 100 abstracts at ASCO 2026, which could keep investor focus on the strength of its cancer portfolio and pipeline. Article Title

Merck said it will present new long-term oncology data and more than 100 abstracts at ASCO 2026, which could keep investor focus on the strength of its cancer portfolio and pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Merck broadened KEYTRUDA collaboration efforts with partners including Erasca and Inhibrx, signaling continued pipeline development around combination therapies as the company prepares for eventual patent-expiry pressure. Article Title

Merck broadened KEYTRUDA collaboration efforts with partners including Erasca and Inhibrx, signaling continued pipeline development around combination therapies as the company prepares for eventual patent-expiry pressure. Neutral Sentiment: One analyst reinstated Merck with a “Neutral” rating and a $125 price target, suggesting the stock may be fairly valued near current levels rather than clearly undervalued or overvalued. Article Title

One analyst reinstated Merck with a “Neutral” rating and a $125 price target, suggesting the stock may be fairly valued near current levels rather than clearly undervalued or overvalued. Neutral Sentiment: A valuation-focused article noted mixed recent share performance, including short-term weakness despite strong longer-term returns, which may be tempering enthusiasm even as fundamentals remain solid. Article Title

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

Further Reading

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