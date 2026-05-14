Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. Sells 13,399 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. trimmed its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,158 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,399 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC Co.'s holdings in CocaCola were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,771,512 shares of the company's stock worth $26,200,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,352 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 15.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,094,276 shares of the company's stock worth $2,592,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135,198 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in CocaCola in the third quarter worth $226,443,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth $179,167,000. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the third quarter valued at $161,130,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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CocaCola Stock Up 0.3%

CocaCola stock opened at $80.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $345.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day moving average of $74.10. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $82.00.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Key Headlines Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coca-Cola’s push into energy drinks and functional beverages is being viewed as a potential growth catalyst, with new flavors, lower-sugar options, and its Monster partnership helping the company target faster-growing categories beyond traditional soft drinks.

Coca-Cola’s push into energy drinks and functional beverages is being viewed as a potential growth catalyst, with new flavors, lower-sugar options, and its Monster partnership helping the company target faster-growing categories beyond traditional soft drinks. Positive Sentiment: The company recently beat quarterly expectations, reporting stronger-than-expected EPS and revenue along with 11.4% year-over-year revenue growth, which supports the case for solid underlying business momentum.

The company recently beat quarterly expectations, reporting stronger-than-expected EPS and revenue along with 11.4% year-over-year revenue growth, which supports the case for solid underlying business momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with several firms raising price targets and the consensus rating still at Buy, suggesting Wall Street sees room for further upside.

Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with several firms raising price targets and the consensus rating still at Buy, suggesting Wall Street sees room for further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Coca-Cola also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock for long-term investors.

Coca-Cola also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock for long-term investors. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by Chairman James Quincey, including a 200,000-share sale, may create some investor caution, even though insider sales do not necessarily signal weakening fundamentals.

Recent insider selling by Chairman James Quincey, including a 200,000-share sale, may create some investor caution, even though insider sales do not necessarily signal weakening fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: A Diet Coke shortage in parts of India, linked to aluminum can supply constraints and broader geopolitical disruptions, highlights operational and supply-chain risks that could pressure near-term sales in certain markets.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $86.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CocaCola

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, CFO John Murphy sold 72,449 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $5,833,593.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 279,917 shares in the company, valued at $22,538,916.84. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $1,872,702.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,754,735. This represents a 9.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 755,101 shares of company stock worth $59,988,566. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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