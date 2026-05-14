Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. Sells 5,308 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,021 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,308 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC Co.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,740,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,074 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 545.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,865,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $716,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266,354 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 13,354,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,512,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,838 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 126.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,584,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $664,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,609 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $367,467,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,540,469.77. This trade represents a 45.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of JNJ opened at $230.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $251.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.27. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $235.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 60.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

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