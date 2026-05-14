Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. Sells 54,080 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,691 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 54,080 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC Co.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,799 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,127 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,582 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 198,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $13,905,000 after buying an additional 26,455 shares during the period. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $101.87 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 671,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,003,220. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $249,745.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 188,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,040,000.62. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

More Cisco Systems News

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About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

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