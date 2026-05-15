Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. Sells 9,550 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,550 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC Co.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 239 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,083.90. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $170,083.41. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $142.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.26. The firm has a market cap of $332.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $170.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore set a $162.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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