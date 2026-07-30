SummitTX Capital L.P. Acquires Shares of 8,726 DTE Energy Company $DTE

SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,726 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 188,845 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $24,618,000 after buying an additional 57,698 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,550,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,142,000. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 105,436 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $13,599,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Innovations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $895,806.76. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE:DTE opened at $143.44 on Thursday. DTE Energy Company has a 12-month low of $126.23 and a 12-month high of $155.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.38. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $147.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 8.00%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.165 per share. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. DTE Energy's payout ratio is presently 76.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $172.00 price objective on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.46.

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Trending Headlines about DTE Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting DTE Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: DTE reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.32, exceeding the $1.14 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $6.74 billion. Stronger performance from its energy-trading business helped offset weaker electric and gas operations. DTE Energy tops quarterly profit estimates

DTE reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.32, exceeding the $1.14 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $6.74 billion. Stronger performance from its energy-trading business helped offset weaker electric and gas operations. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its 2026 operating EPS guidance of $7.59 to $7.73 and outlined expected 6% to 8% annual operating EPS growth through 2030. The company also expects regulatory approval for a Google-related project in September, potentially supporting future demand and investment growth. DTE outlines long-term EPS growth

Management reaffirmed its 2026 operating EPS guidance of $7.59 to $7.73 and outlined expected 6% to 8% annual operating EPS growth through 2030. The company also expects regulatory approval for a Google-related project in September, potentially supporting future demand and investment growth. Positive Sentiment: DTE invested more than $2.6 billion in its utilities during the first half of 2026, including over $900 million for electric reliability, and advanced a $1.6 billion battery-storage investment covering eight Michigan projects. These initiatives could strengthen the regulated asset base over time. DTE Energy second-quarter accomplishments

DTE invested more than $2.6 billion in its utilities during the first half of 2026, including over $900 million for electric reliability, and advanced a $1.6 billion battery-storage investment covering eight Michigan projects. These initiatives could strengthen the regulated asset base over time. Neutral Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target from $148 to $150 but maintained a “market perform” rating, signaling modest potential upside without a strong bullish conviction.

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target from $148 to $150 but maintained a “market perform” rating, signaling modest potential upside without a strong bullish conviction. Neutral Sentiment: DTE issued a request for proposals for up to 800 megawatts of projects in MISO states, which could expand its clean-energy supply but also require substantial capital. DTE seeks 800 MW from MISO projects

DTE issued a request for proposals for up to 800 megawatts of projects in MISO states, which could expand its clean-energy supply but also require substantial capital. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter operating EPS declined year over year to $1.32 from $1.36, despite the headline earnings beat. Investors may also be concerned that large reliability, storage and infrastructure investments could pressure near-term cash flow.

Second-quarter operating EPS declined year over year to $1.32 from $1.36, despite the headline earnings beat. Investors may also be concerned that large reliability, storage and infrastructure investments could pressure near-term cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Political scrutiny over DTE-related campaign contributions and groups supporting Detroit-area races could increase regulatory and reputational risks. Political scrutiny of DTE contributions

Political scrutiny over DTE-related campaign contributions and groups supporting Detroit-area races could increase regulatory and reputational risks. Negative Sentiment: Extended outages during the July 4 weekend remain an operational concern, even though DTE attributed them to rapidly developing storms. Reliability issues can contribute to higher costs and customer or regulatory pressure. DTE explains July 4 outages

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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