SummitTX Capital L.P. Buys New Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,730 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 35,475 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,360 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,878 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company's stock.

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Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 0.3%

REXR opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($2.86). The company had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.24 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a negative net margin of 39.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. Rexford Industrial Realty's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.430 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Rexford Industrial Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -96.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.38.

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Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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