SummitTX Capital L.P. Decreases Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE

SummitTX Capital L.P. lowered its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE - Free Report) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,510 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 67,465 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 604 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 661.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 716 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. NFSG Corp raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 973.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company's stock.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of CAKE opened at $101.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $102.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.91.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $999.54 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cheesecake Factory's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $79.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheesecake Factory this week:

Positive Sentiment: Better-than-expected Q2 results: Cheesecake Factory reported quarterly revenue of approximately $1.03 billion, its first quarter above the $1 billion mark, while adjusted earnings of $1.44 per share exceeded the $1.18 consensus estimate. Revenue increased 7.7% year over year. Cheesecake Factory Reports Higher 2Q Profit, Sales

Cheesecake Factory reported quarterly revenue of approximately $1.03 billion, its first quarter above the $1 billion mark, while adjusted earnings of $1.44 per share exceeded the $1.18 consensus estimate. Revenue increased 7.7% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Growth outlook remains constructive: Management reportedly expects fiscal 2026 revenue near $4 billion and remains on track to open as many as 26 restaurants. Improving traffic at the core Cheesecake Factory brand, menu innovation, digital engagement and expansion are supporting the growth narrative. Cheesecake Factory anticipates $4B fiscal 2026 revenue midpoint

Management reportedly expects fiscal 2026 revenue near $4 billion and remains on track to open as many as 26 restaurants. Improving traffic at the core Cheesecake Factory brand, menu innovation, digital engagement and expansion are supporting the growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved: Seeking Alpha reported a rating upgrade to Buy, while the strong results prompted several firms to raise their price targets. These actions helped reinforce the recent rally. The Cheesecake Factory: Core Traffic Improved

Seeking Alpha reported a rating upgrade to Buy, while the strong results prompted several firms to raise their price targets. These actions helped reinforce the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Brand promotion and expansion: National Cheesecake Day promotions, including half-price slices and a new brownie-toffee flavor, may boost near-term traffic and customer engagement. A new restaurant also opened at The Collection at Forsyth, adding to the company’s expansion pipeline. Cheesecake Factory marks National Cheesecake Day

National Cheesecake Day promotions, including half-price slices and a new brownie-toffee flavor, may boost near-term traffic and customer engagement. A new restaurant also opened at The Collection at Forsyth, adding to the company’s expansion pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable August 25 to shareholders of record August 11.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable August 25 to shareholders of record August 11. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risks: After the powerful rally, CAKE trades above several analysts’ targets. UBS maintained a Sell rating with a $60 target, citing sustainability concerns, softer North Italia demand and inflation-related margin pressure. Baird and Stephens retained neutral or equal-weight ratings despite raising targets.

Insider Activity at Cheesecake Factory

In other news, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 2,490 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $161,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $400,497.90. The trade was a 28.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company's stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated NASDAQ: CAKE is an American restaurant company and distributor renowned for its full-service casual-dining concept and specialty cheesecakes. Headquartered in Calabasas Hills, California, the company operates more than 200 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® brand across the United States, Puerto Rico and select international markets. In addition to sit-down dining, Cheesecake Factory franchised locations offer catering and take-out services, while a separate manufacturing arm supplies branded cheesecakes and desserts to supermarkets, hotels and other foodservice operators.

The origins of the brand trace back to a small cheesecake bakery founded in Detroit in the 1940s.

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