SummitTX Capital L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. $GL

SummitTX Capital L.P. lessened its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 72.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,398 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,180 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Globe Life were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 41.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 316 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $181.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Globe Life from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $191.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GL

Globe Life Price Performance

GL opened at $182.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.47. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $171.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.07. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.85 and a 52-week high of $191.55.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 19.58%.The business's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.550-15.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 37,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.64, for a total transaction of $6,609,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,518 shares in the company, valued at $9,560,455.52. The trade was a 40.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 25,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.58, for a total transaction of $4,580,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 50,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,030,433.44. This trade represents a 33.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 169,174 shares of company stock valued at $28,553,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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