SummitTX Capital L.P. Invests $1.01 Million in Revvity Inc. $RVTY

SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Revvity by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,606,637 shares of the company's stock worth $832,693,000 after purchasing an additional 434,570 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Revvity by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,161,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $789,595,000 after buying an additional 533,912 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,917,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,623,000 after buying an additional 305,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,844,464 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,202,000 after buying an additional 650,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Revvity by 15.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,553,515 shares of the company's stock worth $223,816,000 after buying an additional 346,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RVTY. Weiss Ratings upgraded Revvity from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $117.00 price target on Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Revvity from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research lowered Revvity from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Revvity in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $108.36.

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Revvity Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $113.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Revvity Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.22 and a 12 month high of $118.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.82.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Revvity Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

Further Reading

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