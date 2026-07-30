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SummitTX Capital L.P. Invests $1.35 Million in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
AptarGroup logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SummitTX Capital initiated a $1.35 million position in AptarGroup during the first quarter, while institutional investors collectively own 88.52% of the company.
  • AptarGroup exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $1.19 in EPS and $982.87 million in revenue, with revenue increasing 10.8% year over year.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share, equivalent to a 1.4% annualized yield. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $170.80.
  • Interested in AptarGroup? Here are five stocks we like better.

SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,688 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $156,015.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,480 shares in the company, valued at $182,676.40. This represents a 46.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $400,328.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,049,253.58. This trade represents a 11.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:ATR opened at $136.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $122.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.23 and a 1-year high of $158.93.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $982.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $955.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. AptarGroup's revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $170.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATR

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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