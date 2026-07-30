SummitTX Capital L.P. Invests $1.71 Million in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. $LRMR

SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 379,765 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of Larimar Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,146 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 7.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,008 shares of the company's stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Larimar Therapeutics

In other Larimar Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $167,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 714,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,387,425.32. This trade represents a 7.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Larimar Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Larimar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4%

NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.22. As a group, analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

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