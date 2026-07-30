SummitTX Capital L.P. Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Anteris Technologies Global Corp. $AVR

SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ:AVR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 238,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned about 0.25% of Anteris Technologies Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Anteris Technologies Global by 76.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,536 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anteris Technologies Global in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Anteris Technologies Global by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,469 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Anteris Technologies Global by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anteris Technologies Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

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Anteris Technologies Global Trading Down 3.3%

AVR stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. Anteris Technologies Global Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The company has a market cap of $768.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Anteris Technologies Global had a negative return on equity of 124.76% and a negative net margin of 5,148.78%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Anteris Technologies Global Corp. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anteris Technologies Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Anteris Technologies Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anteris Technologies Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Anteris Technologies Global

Anteris Technologies Global News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Anteris Technologies Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: L1 Capital was also reported to have purchased 5 million AVR shares for approximately $28.75 million, suggesting continued substantial institutional interest despite the more recent sales. L1 Capital purchase article

L1 Capital was also reported to have purchased 5 million AVR shares for approximately $28.75 million, suggesting continued substantial institutional interest despite the more recent sales. Positive Sentiment: Institutional ownership has increased, including larger positions reported by ADAR1 Capital Management, Perceptive Advisors and JPMorgan Chase. Analysts maintain a generally favorable view, with four Buy ratings, one Sell rating, a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $16.00. Barclays also raised its target to $18.00. AVR institutional and analyst information

Institutional ownership has increased, including larger positions reported by ADAR1 Capital Management, Perceptive Advisors and JPMorgan Chase. Analysts maintain a generally favorable view, with four Buy ratings, one Sell rating, a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $16.00. Barclays also raised its target to $18.00. Neutral Sentiment: AVR remains well above its 200-day moving average but below its 50-day moving average, indicating longer-term gains but continued near-term volatility. The stock has traded between $2.99 and $11.06 over the past year.

AVR remains well above its 200-day moving average but below its 50-day moving average, indicating longer-term gains but continued near-term volatility. The stock has traded between $2.99 and $11.06 over the past year. Negative Sentiment: The latest insider activity is dominated by sales from a shareholder owning more than 10% of the company. Although these filings do not necessarily indicate a change in the company’s fundamentals, the scale and frequency of the disposals can create an overhang for the stock. SEC insider transaction filing

The latest insider activity is dominated by sales from a shareholder owning more than 10% of the company. Although these filings do not necessarily indicate a change in the company’s fundamentals, the scale and frequency of the disposals can create an overhang for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals remain weak: the latest quarterly loss was $0.28 per share versus a $0.27 consensus loss, while revenue of $0.49 million missed the $0.77 million estimate. Analysts expect a full-year loss of approximately $1.14 per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Anteris Technologies Global news, Director Susan Elizabeth Knight purchased 11,000 shares of Anteris Technologies Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $102,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,190. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold 208,731 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $1,688,633.79. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,347,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,440,886.68. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 464,548 shares of company stock valued at $3,782,395. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Anteris Technologies Global Profile

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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