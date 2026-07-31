SummitTX Capital L.P. Makes New $709,000 Investment in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR

SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 137,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 11.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 192,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 59,317 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 5.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,739 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 51.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 844,017 shares of the company's stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 285,414 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Archer Aviation

Here are the key news stories impacting Archer Aviation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Anduril partnership expands Archer’s opportunity. Archer’s jointly developed Halo autonomous VTOL aircraft is aimed at commercial payload transportation, potentially opening a market beyond passenger air taxis. Progress toward eVTOL certification could also help unlock Archer’s reported order backlog. Archer Aviation: Taking Off With Anduril

Archer’s jointly developed Halo autonomous VTOL aircraft is aimed at commercial payload transportation, potentially opening a market beyond passenger air taxis. Progress toward eVTOL certification could also help unlock Archer’s reported order backlog. Positive Sentiment: Electric-airway infrastructure initiative supports commercialization. Archer joined BETA Technologies and Macquarie Capital in the America’s Consortium for Electric Skyways, which is targeting as many as 250 electric-air-taxi charging sites across the United States. Infrastructure development could reduce a key barrier to widespread operations. Archer Aviation Joins Electric Skyways Push

Archer joined BETA Technologies and Macquarie Capital in the America’s Consortium for Electric Skyways, which is targeting as many as 250 electric-air-taxi charging sites across the United States. Infrastructure development could reduce a key barrier to widespread operations. Positive Sentiment: Partnerships and conditional orders remain the main bullish thesis. Coverage highlights Archer’s relationships with major airlines and defense agencies, as well as its Zee aviation AI platform, as evidence of potential long-term demand for electric aircraft and autonomous systems. Archer Aviation vs. MP Materials

Coverage highlights Archer’s relationships with major airlines and defense agencies, as well as its Zee aviation AI platform, as evidence of potential long-term demand for electric aircraft and autonomous systems. Neutral Sentiment: Recent comparisons with Wheaton Precious Metals and MP Materials frame Archer as a higher-risk, higher-upside growth investment rather than a proven industrial business. The articles are investor opinion, not new company announcements. Archer Aviation vs. Wheaton Precious Metals

Recent comparisons with Wheaton Precious Metals and MP Materials frame Archer as a higher-risk, higher-upside growth investment rather than a proven industrial business. The articles are investor opinion, not new company announcements. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about execution and valuation. ACHR fell roughly 7% ahead of earnings, while its longer-term returns have been deeply negative. The upcoming results may renew scrutiny of cash use, certification timing, production scale-up and the company’s ability to convert conditional orders into revenue. Why Is Archer Aviation Stock Falling Ahead of Earnings?

ACHR fell roughly 7% ahead of earnings, while its longer-term returns have been deeply negative. The upcoming results may renew scrutiny of cash use, certification timing, production scale-up and the company’s ability to convert conditional orders into revenue. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage characterizes Archer as a distressed strategic asset, underscoring ongoing commercialization, funding and competitive risks despite its large potential market. Strategic Buyers That Could Scoop Up Archer Aviation

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACHR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACHR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Priya Gupta sold 9,860 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $58,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 189,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,847.50. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Harsh Rungta sold 12,414 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $73,863.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 87,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $518,899.50. The trade was a 12.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,743 shares of company stock worth $1,497,672. 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer Aviation Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.19. The stock's fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.06 and a current ratio of 18.06.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation, Inc NYSE: ACHR is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company's flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

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