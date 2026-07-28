SummitTX Capital L.P. Purchases New Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,613 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $5,766,000.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,614 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 165.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,914 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 163.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,306 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DECK. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. KGI Securities cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $117.16.

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Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $125.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business's 50 day moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day moving average is $105.96.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.51% and a net margin of 18.54%.Deckers Outdoor's revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.350-7.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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