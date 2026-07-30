SummitTX Capital L.P. Sells 43,627 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

SummitTX Capital L.P. lessened its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG - Free Report) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,511 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,627 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Atlantic Securities set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded Principal Financial Group from a "sell" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $105.75.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Wee Yee Cheong sold 7,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $777,207.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 66,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,854,259.88. The trade was a 10.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 19,928 shares of company stock worth $2,038,004 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.13% of the company's stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $113.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.00 and a 12 month high of $114.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.88.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Principal Financial Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.92%.

Principal Financial Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Principal Financial Group this week:

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group NASDAQ: PFG is a global financial services company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, that provides a range of retirement, investment and insurance solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. The firm's business is organized around retirement services, asset management, and insurance products designed to help clients plan, invest for, and protect income over the long term.

Principal's product and service offerings include retirement plan recordkeeping and administration for employer-sponsored plans, individual and group retirement annuities, life and disability insurance, employee benefits solutions, and wealth management services.

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