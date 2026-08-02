SummitTX Capital L.P. Sells 46,366 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ACHC

SummitTX Capital L.P. reduced its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC - Free Report) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,457 shares of the company's stock after selling 46,366 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 54.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,913 shares of the company's stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,502 shares of the company's stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period.

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Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.64. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $35.83.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 33.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $865.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc NASDAQ: ACHC is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

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