SummitTX Capital L.P. Takes Position in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,270 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Bruker by 561.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,792 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 152,603 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,173 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 56,880 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 317.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,309,404 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $108,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 4,058.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,135 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 55,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bruker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bruker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Bruker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bruker

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $64.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Bruker Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $64.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -268.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.54.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Bruker had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The business had revenue of $823.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $795.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Bruker's payout ratio is -83.33%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

Further Reading

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