SummitTX Capital L.P. Takes Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,053 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $47.00 price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.50.

View Our Latest Report on PECO

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of PECO stock opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.35). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $189.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.970 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.04%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company's investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

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