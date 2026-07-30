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SummitTX Capital L.P. Takes Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
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Key Points

  • SummitTX Capital purchased 29,490 shares of Phillips Edison & Company, valued at approximately $1.1 million. Institutional investors collectively own 80.7% of PECO’s outstanding stock.
  • Analysts maintain a generally neutral view, with three Buy ratings and five Holds; the consensus rating is Hold with an average price target of $44.50.
  • PECO reported quarterly EPS of $0.33, missing the $0.68 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 6.7% year over year to $189.62 million. The REIT also declared a monthly dividend of $0.1083 per share, representing an indicated 3.0% yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc..

SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,053 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $47.00 price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.50.

View Our Latest Report on PECO

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of PECO stock opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.35). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $189.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.970 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.04%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company's investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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