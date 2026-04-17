Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI Stock Holdings Lifted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,415 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.09% of Sun Communities worth $13,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1,224.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,795 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $578,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,015 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 124.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 685,324 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $88,407,000 after acquiring an additional 379,877 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $42,260,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $39,200,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1,663.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,988 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,472,000 after acquiring an additional 288,639 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $128.05 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $130.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $137.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 61.86%.The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sun Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.030 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.320 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Communities's previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Sun Communities's payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sun Communities from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $139.73.

Get Our Latest Report on Sun Communities

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $435,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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