Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 1,852.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.'s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "sector underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore set a $113.00 price target on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPT

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

CPT opened at $116.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.41. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $96.53 and a twelve month high of $119.81.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.11 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust's payout ratio is currently 118.44%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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